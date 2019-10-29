Wyden Presses White House On Biden Link In China Talks

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 8:45 PM EDT) -- Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., on Tuesday demanded to know whether the Trump administration has attempted to wedge an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden into its ongoing trade negotiations with China. Wyden, the top Democrat on the powerful Senate Finance Committee, cited comments from White House officials and President Donald Trump himself that suggest the administration is using the trade talks with China to probe Biden, who is currently the front-runner for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. "There is every reason to believe that the administration is seeking to link advancement on a trade deal with advancement of its own...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS