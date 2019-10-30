Justices Urged To Uphold Appeals Of PTAB Time-Bar Rulings

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 3:10 PM EDT) -- Click-To-Call is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to affirm that patent owners can argue on appeal that a patent challenge was untimely, arguing that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office does not have the unfettered power to block courts from reviewing its time-bar decisions. In a brief filed Tuesday, Click-to-Call Technologies LP told the high court to leave in place a high-profile Federal Circuit decision last year that found Thryv Inc., the parent company of Yellowpages.com, was too late in challenging Click-To-Call’s patent for a system of establishing anonymous telephone communications. The justices in June agreed to take up Thryv’s appeal,...

