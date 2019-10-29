House Says Full-Body OK Not Needed For Trump Tax Suit

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 10:57 PM EDT) -- The House Ways and Means Committee doesn't need to formally authorize a lawsuit against President Donald Trump in order to enforce a subpoena seeking his tax returns, the legislative body argued Tuesday in Washington, D.C., federal court. The committee accused the executive branch of making "faulty" and "incorrect" arguments in its bid to block the subpoena. The Constitution mandates no specific procedure the houses of Congress must follow in authorizing participation in litigation, the body said, adding: "That constitutional silence leaves the matter within each chamber's exclusive control." Lawyers for Trump had argued earlier this month that a recent D.C. Circuit decision...

