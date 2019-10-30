Travelers Wins Appeal Against Implant Litigation Costs

Law360, London (October 30, 2019, 10:03 AM GMT) -- The U.K.’s Supreme Court overturned a decision on Wednesday requiring the European arm of U.S. insurer Travelers to pay the costs incurred by hundreds of uninsured women who successfully sued a cosmetic surgery center as part of a global breast implant scandal. The court said that the lower courts were wrong to conclude that Travelers Insurance Company Ltd. is liable for costs arising from litigation over the supply of defective breast implants including claims for which the center, Transform Medical Group, was not covered by Travelers. The decision by Travelers to become involved in settlement negotiations of both the insured and...

