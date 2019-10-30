Audit Watchdog Demands Transparency In Financial Reports

Law360, London (October 30, 2019, 1:00 PM GMT) -- A top British regulator published new recommendations Wednesday for how companies should report their results to investors, saying that they must follow stricter rules to help build public trust in times of political and environmental uncertainty. The Financial Reporting Council, a U.K. regulator overseeing auditors and accountants, said in an open letter to finance directors and the heads of company audit teams that it expects corporations to be more transparent in their financial projections. It also wants greater openness in their reporting on the potential impact of risk and their disclosure of the value of their assets. “Investors and the general public rightly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS