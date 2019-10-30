French Paid Highest Taxes In EU In 2018, Ireland Lowest

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 1:54 PM EDT) -- French taxpayers paid the most taxes among European Union members as a percentage of the nation's economy in 2018, data published by the EU's statistics agency showed Wednesday. Taxes and social contributions totaled close to half of France's economy last year. A tour boat sails past Notre Dame Cathedral Oct. 15 in Paris. (AP) Taxes and social contributions were equal to 48.4% of gross domestic product in France, putting it at the top in the 28-nation bloc, according to the Eurostat figures. The second-highest was Belgium with 47.2%. The lowest levels of tax compared to GDP were in Ireland, with 23%, and Romania,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS