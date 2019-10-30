Tax Court Decision May Open Up New Challenges To 280E

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 7:18 PM EDT) -- A recent U.S. Tax Court decision may open up a new avenue to challenge a tax code provision that prohibits deductions and credits for marijuana businesses, as several court judges said the provision may amount to an unconstitutional excessive penalty. A grow manager attends to marijuana plants in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Judges' partial dissents in a recent U.S. Tax Court decision could lead to challenges of a tax code provision that forbids deductions and credits for marijuana businesses. (AP) Earlier this month, the Tax Court in an opinion with multiple partial dissents, upheld a $1.2 million tax deficiency for a California medical...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS