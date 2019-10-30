IRS Can't Summons Bank Docs In French Probe, Court Told

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 4:16 PM EDT) -- A third-party IRS summons on a U.S. citizen's bank records for an investigation into a French company's tax liabilities in France violates federal tax laws because it's not connected to a U.S. debt, an Indiana federal court has been told. The summons, issued to JPMorgan Chase & Co. seeking Joseph Dadon's bank records, should be quashed because it violates the Internal Revenue Code by requesting information on a tax liability not connected with the U.S., Dadon told an Indiana federal court in an amended petition filed Tuesday. Under IRC Section 7602(a), a summons can be issued to determine only if a person...

