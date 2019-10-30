Retailer Fred's Gets $38M In Ch. 11 Sales Approved

Law360, Wilmington (October 30, 2019, 4:38 PM EDT) -- A Delaware judge on Wednesday approved the $38 million sale of 56 stores and a distribution center of bankrupt discount retailer Fred's Inc. after a "robust" auction added about $14 million more than stalking horse offers for the assets. At a hearing in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher S. Sontchi signed off on the sale of the stores to RA Wilson Enterprises Inc. for $22.3 million and the sale of a distribution center in Dublin, Georgia, for $15.7 million to Perry Ellis International Inc. "Congratulations on such a successful auction," the judge told the debtors. Fred's attorney, Adam L. Shiff of...

