GOP Sens. Advance Anti-Abortion Lawyer For Mo. Judgeship

Law360, Washington (October 31, 2019, 5:01 PM EDT) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee advanced an anti-abortion advocate nominated for a Missouri district court seat on a strictly party-line vote Thursday, despite her drawing a "not qualified" rating from the American Bar Association due to a lack of trial experience. Sarah E. Pitlyk is on track to join the Eastern District of Missouri after a 12-10 committee vote. Her nomination now heads to the Senate floor for confirmation along with three other trial court picks. Pitlyk drew fierce liberal opposition due to her work defending an Iowa law banning abortion after six weeks as well as anti-abortion activist David Daleiden....

