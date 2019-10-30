FCA Resets Bridging Program Deadline After Brexit Delay

Law360, London (October 30, 2019, 5:31 PM GMT) -- Britain’s finance watchdog has set a new Jan. 15 deadline for European Union companies that want to change their applications for permission to continue working in the country after the U.K. leaves the EU. Companies do not need to put contingency plans in place in case Britain leaves the bloc without a deal on Oct. 31 after the EU agreed to grant another extension for the departure to Jan. 31, the Financial Conduct Authority said. Businesses operating in Europe that wish to apply for the Temporary Permissions Regime — which allows companies to work in Britain for the duration of their existing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS