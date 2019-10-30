Fed. Circ. Tells PTAB To Rethink Patent Ax In L'Oreal Fight

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 5:05 PM EDT) -- In a precedential opinion, the Federal Circuit has tossed a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision invalidating a hair treatment patent challenged by L'Oreal, finding in its obviousness analysis the board wrongly disregarded evidence that the hair care giant copied the patented invention. In an Oct. 17 opinion made public Wednesday, a three-judge panel vacated the PTAB's post-grant review decision last year that Liqwd Inc.'s U.S Patent No. 9,498,419 was invalid as obvious. The board had found that although there was "some evidence" L'Oreal copied Liqwd's invention in its own products, that was legally irrelevant to the question of whether the...

