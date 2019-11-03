David Brown On Fighting To End Transgender, Nonbinary Bias

By Emma Cueto |

David Brown

What made you want to join TLDEF?

What are some of the big issues in trans civil rights right now that TLDEF is tracking?

I understand you were also involved in the Harris Funeral Homes v. EEOC case the Supreme Court is considering right now, about whether trans people are protected by the Civil Rights Act.

The transgender community is a lot more visible today than in the past. Do you find that ultimately helps the push for transgender rights? Does the increased visibility make you worry about backlash?

You’ve been doing civil rights work for a long time, for one cause or another. What made you want to work in this arena, and what keeps you motivated to keep doing this work?