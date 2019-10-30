Texas Appellate Court Sprawl Has No Easy Fix In Sight

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 5:23 PM EDT) -- One car crash, two lawsuits. Two appellate courts in the same city that reached opposite outcomes on the same issue. It could have only happened in Texas, where the state’s 14 intermediate appellate courts each have their own lines of precedent. Houston is stranger still, with two separate appellate courts to which cases are assigned at random. In one of the most infamous examples of how the random selection process can lead to different outcomes, the First Court of Appeals in Houston allowed the families of three men who died in a car crash to sue the city of Houston for...

