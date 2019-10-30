Dispute Over CBD Sale Doesn't Belong In Colo., Vendor Says

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 6:49 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin CBD liquid vendor told a Colorado federal court that allegations it reneged on a $825,000 payment for a delivery of CBD isolate should be dismissed because it has no dealings in the state. Warrender Enterprise Inc., doing business as Lifted Liquids, said in Tuesday’s motion to dismiss that a suit brought by the Colorado-based CBD ingredients supplier Mile High Labs Inc. failed to meet the threshold for jurisdiction in Colorado. “The complaint includes only one conclusory allegation regarding general jurisdiction, and the allegations offered in support of specific jurisdiction do not sufficiently establish that Lifted Liquids’ conduct underlying the...

