Kavanaugh Interested In Revisiting Executive Power Doctrine

Law360, Washington (November 25, 2019, 7:00 PM EST) -- Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Monday said he is open to the idea of reviving the so-called nondelegation doctrine in a future case, the latest conservative on the court to suggest support for bringing back separation of powers principles that one liberal justice feared would make "most of government" unconstitutional. In a short statement Monday, Justice Kavanaugh commended Justice Neil Gorsuch for his "thoughtful" dissent in Gundy v. U.S. last term and said his fellow Trump appointee "raised important points that may warrant further consideration in future cases." That case dealt with nondelegation, a constitutional doctrine that has been dormant since the...

