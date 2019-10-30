McCarthy Tetrault, Fasken Steer $228M Coop Investment

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 7:30 PM EDT) -- Québec’s largest agri-food enterprise, La Coop fédérée, said Wednesday it received a combined CA$300 million ($228 million) from four Canadian backers in an investment steered by McCarthy Tétrault LLP and Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP. The investors will take on a combined CA$300 million worth in preferred shares, the announcement said. Institutional investor Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, development capital fund Fonds de solidarité FTQ, retirement savings and investment business Fondaction, and financial institution Desjardins Capital were the backers in the funding round, the announcement said. The injections will be paid into La Coop’s share capital,and the proceeds of the subscription will...

