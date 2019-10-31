Insurers Went Too Far Cutting Out Cyberrisks, Marsh Says

Law360, London (October 31, 2019, 6:22 PM GMT) -- Lloyd's of London insurers may have gone too far in treating so-called silent cyber insurance cover like a “cancer” as they follow a mandate to clarify ambiguous clauses in standard commercial property policies, insurance broker Marsh warned on Thursday. Some insurers have been overzealous in stripping technology clauses from property policies after Lloyd’s told insurers in July to clarify clauses that could inadvertently cover damage from cyberattacks, according to Sarah Stephens, U.K. cyber practice leader at Marsh, the world’s largest insurance brokerage. “There is a fundamental lack of understanding over cyber and technology risks in the traditional insurance market,” she said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS