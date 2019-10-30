CFTC Nabs $2.5M Victory Over Currency Trading Scheme

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 5:02 PM EDT) -- A Florida company must pay nearly $2.5 million for lying to investors about its foreign currency trading activities and for misusing funds, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission announced Wednesday. Allied Markets LLC is on the hook for over $1.2 million in restitution and $1.2 million in civil penalties after a Florida federal court found the company violated trading laws, the CFTC said. It’s also barred from all commodity-related activities in the future, the announcement said. The company’s principals, Joshua Gilliland and Chawalit Wongkhiao, were banned in March from further commodity-related activities, court documents show. The pair pled guilty in a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS