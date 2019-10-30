Blue Prairie Touts Its Chicory Flour As It Seeks Ch. 11 Buyer

Law360, Wilmington (October 30, 2019, 7:26 PM EDT) -- Health food ingredient maker Blue Prairie Brands Inc. told a Delaware bankruptcy judge it believes its chicory root flour formula, which lessens the root's bitter taste, is "valuable" and will attract a buyer in its Chapter 11. At a hearing in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Brendan L. Shannon approved certain first-day motions for Blue Prairie, including its continued use of existing bank accounts, as it seeks a buyer on an expedited basis for its intellectual property. Blue Prairie's attorney Maria Aprile Sawczuk of Goldstein & McClintock LLLP told the judge the company feels it can secure a buyer for its chicory...

