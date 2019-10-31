Lathrop Gage, Gray Plant To Merge Into Nearly 400-Atty Firm

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 10:04 AM EDT) -- Partners of 240-attorney Lathrop Gage and 155-attorney Gray Plant Mooty have approved a combination between the two Midwest law firms to create a new firm called Lathrop GPM LLP with 14 offices across the U.S., according to a Thursday announcement. Lathrop Gage managing partner Cameron Garrison, left, and Gray Plant Mooty managing officer Michael P. Sullivan Jr. The combination, which will be effective Jan. 1, 2020, brings together Kansas City, Missouri-based Lathrop's 10 offices across the U.S. with Minneapolis-based Gray Plant Mooty's four offices in Minnesota, North Dakota and Washington, D.C. The law firms' announcement says the move will deepen both firms' presence in the Midwest and...

