Payments Co. Faces FTC Sanction Bid Over Exec Testimony

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 9:26 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission is seeking sanctions in Arizona federal court against credit card processor Electronic Payment Solutions of America Inc. for failing to turn over a deposition from one of its officers related to an alleged $7 million scam. The agency said Wednesday it would revise its bid if EPSA or officer Jay Wigdore was to finally hand over a deposition taken in a separate but related case in Colorado federal court between Electronic Payment Solutions LLC and EPSA, two affiliated but separate entities accused by the FTC of participating in an alleged $7 million telemarketing and money lending referral...

