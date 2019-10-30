Police Sgt. Immune From Race Claims Over K-9 Job Denial

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 10:11 PM EDT) -- A Birmingham police sergeant is immune from claims that he discriminated against a black officer by not recommending him for a transfer to a K-9 job because the denial wasn’t clearly illegal, the Eleventh Circuit said Wednesday in an order reversing an Alabama district court decision. A three-judge panel reversed a Northern District of Alabama ruling denying Sgt. Heath Boackle summary judgment on claims he violated Section 1983 of the Civil Rights Act by spiking Officer Montague Minnifield’s transfer bid. The trial court said Boackle was not owed “qualified immunity,” which shields discretionary actions by public officials as long as they...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS