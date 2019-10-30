Emerge Energy, Committee Argue Over Ch. 11 Asset Valuation

Law360, Wilmington (October 30, 2019, 8:31 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt fracking sand miner Emerge Energy Services LP told a Delaware judge Wednesday that its official committee of unsecured creditors used unrealistic financial projections to arrive at a $390 million valuation of the company’s assets, more than double the debtor’s estimate. During the start of a confirmation hearing in Wilmington, debtor attorney Hugh K. Murtagh of Latham & Watkins LLP said Emerge Energy was worth $200 million — significantly less than the $318 million of secured debt in the Chapter 11 case — and that the committee did not take into account operational challenges facing the debtor's sand mining business....

