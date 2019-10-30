Democratic Senators Excoriate 2nd Circ. Nominee Menashi

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 7:15 PM EDT) -- Three Democratic senators and several legal advocates excoriated Second Circuit nominee Steven J. Menashi on Wednesday, contending he is not fit for a judgeship because of his views on a variety of subjects, his past writings and his unwillingness to answer questions during his confirmation hearing. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, joined by Democratic Sens. Kirstsen Gillibrand of New York and Patty Murray of Washington, in a press call blasted Steven Menashi, a lawyer in the White House counsel's office. They cited Menashi's past work as a legal adviser for Betsy DeVos at the Department of Education, as well as his...

