CME Details Bitcoin Futures Options Before Q1 2020 Launch

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 10:03 PM EDT) -- CME Group Inc. released additional details about how its upcoming bitcoin futures options contracts will be structured as it reiterated its plan to launch new derivatives contracts in early 2020. A webpage dated Oct. 29 outlined that CME’s bitcoin options, which are scheduled to launch in the first quarter of 2020, will be based on a single bitcoin futures contract, which is itself anchored by five bitcoins. Trading on the options will take place between Sunday at 5 p.m. CST and Friday at 4 p.m. CST. CME made it clear that the actual launch of bitcoin options trading is still dependent...

