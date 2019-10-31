EEOC Pay Suit Against Baltimore Library Heading To Trial

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 4:47 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge has denied dueling bids for early wins in the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s suit claiming a Baltimore library violated federal law by paying female workers less than a male counterpart, saying too many factual questions remain to wrap up the case now. While the agency failed to make the case that all librarian supervisors at the Enoch Pratt Free Library had similar core duties to warrant the same pay, the library still has to answer for how it determined a male worker’s higher salary and whether its pay structure violated the Fair Labor Standards Act and the...

