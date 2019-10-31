ENRC Presses SFO To Discuss 'Leaks' With Ex-Officials

Law360, London (October 31, 2019, 12:01 PM GMT) -- A mining company wrestling with the Serious Fraud Office amid a bribery probe and accusations of leaks has hit back against the crime-fighting agency at a London court, arguing that former high-ranking officials have not been interviewed for the case. Eurasian Natural Resources Corp. told a High Court judge on Oct. 18 that the SFO has not questioned several former high-ranking officials, investigators and employees at the agency who the mining company has implicated in the dispute. ENRC has accused the former SFO officials of conspiring with its former attorney to leak confidential information and use privileged materials to aid the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS