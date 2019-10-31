Dutch PE Fund, Cancer Center Settle €5.3M Repayment Suit

Law360, London (October 31, 2019, 2:40 PM GMT) -- A Dutch equity firm has reached a settlement with a cancer treatment center it accused of failing to repay €5.3 million ($5.9 million) in loans and interest. Judge Simon Picken signed off a consent order at the High Court on Wednesday saying that the parties had “negotiated agreed terms of settlement” and that the fund managed by the equity firm had filed a notice seeking to drop the litigation. The dispute stemmed from a €21 million loan package that AMC Purple III BV — a €200 million fund operated by the Dutch firm, Mezzanine Management — struck with Amethyst Radiotherapy Ltd. in 2014. The...

