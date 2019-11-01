South African Fund Settles $41M Airplane Lease Suit

Law360, London (November 1, 2019, 4:18 PM GMT) -- A South African investment fund has settled its dispute with a special purpose vehicle and a Canadian export credit agency over an aircraft lease and a $41 million loan that it alleged had been terminated unlawfully. The claim, filed by Westdawn Investments Pty Ltd. against Stoneriver MSN Aircraft, the special purpose vehicle, and Export Development Canada, has been dismissed after the two sides reached an out-of-court agreement, according to a consent order filed with the High Court in London. Deputy Master John Linwood signed off the dismissal on Wednesday, saying in his order that the terms of the settlement are confidential....

