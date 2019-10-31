Lloyds Profits Knocked By £1.8B Insurance Misselling Hit

Law360, London (October 31, 2019, 12:29 PM GMT) -- Lloyds Banking Group took a £1.8 billion ($2.3 billion) charge to its quarterly earnings to cover a surge of complaints about wrongly sold payment protection insurance that flooded in before the August deadline for claims, the bank said Thursday. Lloyds has said that pre-tax profits for the three months to the end of September slumped to just £50 million ($65 million), partly a result of providing for compensating customers over PPI cover. (AP) Pre-tax profits for the three months to the end of September slumped to just £50 million, partly a result of the provision the bank made for compensating customers...

