UK Gov't Tells Insurers To Apply 'Whiplash' Injury Reforms

Law360, London (October 31, 2019, 3:11 PM GMT) -- The U.K. government said on Thursday it will investigate if it finds that insurers are not passing on savings from reforms to rules on personal injury claims to customers. The Ministry of Justice said it will require insurance companies to publish a full account of savings resulting from the Civil Liability Act. The ministry wants to see examples of how those savings have been passed on through lower motor premiums. Insurers will submit their accounts just once to the Financial Conduct Authority, before October 2023, rather than publishing the details every year. “The government is confident that, if the insurance market remains...

