Marathon Lines Up Speedway Spinoff Amid Activist Pressure

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 12:50 PM EDT) -- Marathon Petroleum said Thursday it will spin off convenience store and gas station chain Speedway, a move that comes about a month after an activist investor urged the petroleum company to abandon its conglomerate structure. The spinoff plans follows a September public letter from Elliott Management Corp. that called on the company to split into three separate business lines, including separating out Marathon Petroleum Corp.'s Speedway unit and and midstream business. Ohio-based Marathon now plans to spin off the Speedway unit into a separate publicly traded company and plans to form a special committee to consider the best path forward for...

