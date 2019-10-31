Altria Chops $4.5B From Value Of Juul Stake

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT) -- Tobacco giant Altria on Thursday wrote down the value of its stake in private equity-backed Juul Labs by $4.5 billion, as heightened scrutiny of vaping products continues to weigh on the e-cigarette startup. News of the third quarter noncash pre-tax impairment charge stemming from Altria Group Inc.'s Juul Labs Inc. investment, which was disclosed as part of the company's quarterly earnings report, comes after challenges to the vaping industry likely contributed to the derailment of a potential combination of Altria and Philip Morris International Inc. last month. Virginia-based Altria said Thursday that the loss in value from the Juul Labs stake...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS