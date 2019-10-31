Sharpton Eyes Del. Chancery Vacancy As Test For Progress

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 5:10 PM EDT) -- Civil rights activist the Rev. Al Sharpton cautioned Thursday that Delaware’s decision on a replacement for an African American Chancery Court jurist nominated to become the state’s first nonwhite Supreme Court justice will be closely watched by those seeking further gains in minority representation on the state’s benches. Speaking in Wilmington at the oldest continuously operated black church in Delaware at the edge of the city’s court complex, Sharpton said he was pleased Gov. John Carney had nominated Vice Chancellor Tamika Montgomery-Reeves to fill a seat to be vacated by Justice Collins J. Seitz Jr., if Seitz is confirmed as the...

