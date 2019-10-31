Biotherapeutics Co. Raises $75M In Series B Financing Round

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 2:01 PM EDT) -- Biotherapeutics company Tmunity Therapeutics on Thursday said it raised $75 million in a Series B funding round led by investor Andreessen Horowitz, as the clinical-stage company looks to continue its work developing cancer therapies. Tmunity Therapeutics said it will use the latest investment to finance its current and planned research as well as clinical development of product candidates. The Pennsylvania-based company is working to develop T-cell immunotherapies, with a focus on cancer treatments, according to its website. "We see ourselves leading the innovation of the future of oncology treatment by uniting our foundational competences in cell therapy with expertise in building...

