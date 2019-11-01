GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 2:38 PM EDT) -- A split Ninth Circuit panel said Capital One must face a class action under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, the National Labor Relations Board approved arbitration imposed after class suits and a group of former House general counsel pushed for a border wall appeal. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week.​ Split 9th Circ. Revives Capital One FCRA Class Action A split Ninth Circuit panel published a decision Thursday renewing putative class action claims that Capital One checked credit histories without a valid reason under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, although one judge...

