The Top In-House Hires Of October

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 5:19 PM EDT) -- Legal department hires and promotions during October involved attorneys who have worked at high-profile companies including BP, Pfizer, Nissan and Sears. Here, Law360 looks at some of the top in-house announcements from the past few weeks. Jack Lynch Jack Lynch, a former longtime BP attorney, joined Citgo Petroleum Corp. as vice president of legal and government affairs. Lynch's corporate legal career spans several industries, including oil and gas and renewable energy. In his most recent position at BP, Lynch served as deputy group general counsel for six years starting in 2010. At Citgo, the board of directors chose Lynch to fill the vacant...

