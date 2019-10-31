Michigan Vape Co. Drops Federal Suit After Ban Paused

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 8:08 PM EDT) -- A liquid nicotine company has dropped its federal lawsuit over Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's ban on the sale of flavored vaping products after a state court judge stopped the ban with a preliminary injunction. Mister E-Liquid LLC, which manufactures and sells "e-liquid" — or liquid nicotine products — both in Michigan and around the country, voluntarily dropped its suit challenging Whitmer's emergency rules on Tuesday. Mister E-Liquid filed its notice of dismissal a day after Chief U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker declined to put the federal suit on hold while an appeal of the preliminary injunction plays out. The dismissal is...

