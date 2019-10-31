PTAB Sides With AmEx, Finds Reward Points Patent Abstract

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 7:54 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has invalidated several claims from a Signature Systems LLC rewards points patent, agreeing with American Express Co. that the patent covers abstract concepts not eligible for protection. Signature's patent for a way of purchasing goods and services with accumulated reward points boils down to the fundamental economic practice of exchanging currency, the PTAB said Wednesday. Therefore it is ineligible for patenting under Section 101 of the Patent Act, the board said. The decision over U.S. Patent No. 8,423,402 comes in a covered business method review prompted by American Express, during which Signature said reward points...

