New SEC Guidance Is 'Arbitrary,' Proxy Advisory Firm Says

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 5:44 PM EDT) -- A leading proxy advisory firm filed a lawsuit Thursday challenging U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission guidance issued earlier this year that could subject proxy advisory firms to tighter regulatory scrutiny, claiming it is “arbitrary and capricious” and was improperly implemented. Proxy advisory firms provide institutional investors with voting advice on corporate ballot items and elections. The guidance, approved by a divided SEC in August, stated that voting advice provided by proxy firms is considered a solicitation subject to federal proxy rules and described how antifraud rules apply to proxy voting advice. In its complaint, Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. argued proxy advice...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS