Senate Committee Advances Supreme Court Security Bill

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 12:57 PM EDT) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee blessed a bill Thursday that would cement permanent security measures for the U.S. Supreme Court, sending the bipartisan legislation to a full floor vote. The bill, which is sponsored by Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., followed in the footsteps of its House counterpart, which breezed through the House Judiciary Committee on Oct. 16. Both versions would permanently authorize the Supreme Court police and marshals to protect the justices off court grounds and expand the protections to cover international grounds. Out-of-court security protections currently expire every few years. Judicial watchdog Fix the Court, which has been...

