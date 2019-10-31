Federal Banking Bill Won't Solve All Cannabis Industry Woes

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 2:52 PM EDT) -- On Sept. 25, the Secure and Fair Enforcement, or SAFE, Banking Act of 2019[1] passed the U.S. House of Representatives by an impressive margin of 321 to 103. The U.S. Senate — once seen as a gauntlet of insurmountable obstacles to cannabis banking reform — has also seen some meaningful progress. Sen. Mike Crapo, R.-Idaho, the influential chair of the Senate Banking Committee overseeing the SAFE Act in the Senate, previously expressed no interest in allowing the SAFE Act a vote out of committee that would enable the full Senate to vote on its passage. But now, Crapo has expressed interest[2]...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS