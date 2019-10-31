Dealer Settles SEC, CFTC Actions Over Bitcoin-Funded Swaps

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 5:48 PM EDT) -- A Switzerland-based securities dealer agreed to shell out over $230,000 to settle federal regulators' claims that it sold unregistered security-based swaps to U.S. investors in return for bitcoin, according to two parallel actions filed Thursday. XBT Corp. Sarl, which does business as First Global Credit, will pay $100,000 to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission and $131,952 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to resolve allegations that it violated the Commodity Exchange Act and federal securities laws, the agencies said. According to the SEC, First Global Credit offered unregistered security-based swaps through its website from at least 2014, often describing...

