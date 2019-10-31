Treasury Seeks To Narrow Obama Earnings Stripping Rules

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 4:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday announced its intent to issue regulations significantly pulling back 3-year-old rules that were designed to prevent foreign companies from shifting taxable income out of the country through the use of internal debt. Treasury officials said the Section 385 rules, released by the Obama administration following a spate of corporate inversions, were rendered largely unnecessary by the 2017 tax overhaul. (AP) But Treasury said the rules would stop short of repealing the Obama administration Section 385 rules entirely by adding a new, streamlined process to maintain the goal of protecting the U.S. tax base. The government...

