Domestic Worker Bill Of Rights Advances In Philadelphia

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 9:45 PM EDT) -- The Philadelphia City Council passed a broad set of protections for workers like housecleaners, nannies and caretakers Thursday, hailing the “domestic workers bill of rights” as a step forward for vulnerable employees often exempted from other state and federal laws. The measure sets new requirements such as a written contract for all workers, minimum rest and meal breaks, notice for termination and protections against invasions of privacy. “With the Domestic Workers Bill of Rights, we recognize the value and importance of the work that over 16,000 domestic workers perform in Philadelphia homes each day — caring for our children and our elders,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS