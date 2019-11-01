Pa. Superior Court Race Pits Judicial Vets Against Newcomers

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Voters across Pennsylvania are set to fill two seats on the state's 15-member Superior Court on Tuesday in a race featuring two county trial judges and two attorneys — a career prosecutor and a longtime appellate lawyer with a Pittsburgh labor union — looking to join the bench for the first time. The candidates are vying to fill seats vacated by Judge Paula Ott, who opted not to seek retention as she finishes the 10-year term she started in January 2010, and Judge Kate Ford Elliott, who took senior status this year after nearly 30 years of service on the Superior...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS