Pa. Panel Casts Doubt On Jurisdiction For Out-Of-State Cos.

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 6:11 PM EDT) -- In a closely watched appeal over the state’s jurisdictional limits, members of an en banc Pennsylvania Superior Court panel on Thursday questioned whether principles of “fundamental fairness” barred non-Pennsylvania corporations from facing lawsuits in the state simply by virtue of their having registered to do business there. Judge Victor Stabile suggested during oral arguments in Harrisburg that forcing the Illinois-based Federal Signal Corp. to face claims in Pennsylvania from a group of out-of-state residents was not only a potential due process violation but also seemed patently unfair. “It’s ultimately a question of fundamental fairness, is it not?” he asked. The court...

