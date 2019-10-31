Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Columbia Wants Costs Paid Before Patent Appeal Is Dropped

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 10:16 PM EDT) -- Columbia Sportswear is urging the Federal Circuit to make a Korean fabric supplier pay up for appealing the Patent Trial and Appeal Board’s decision to end a patent challenge it filed on behalf of a time-barred Columbia competitor, saying the supplier is trying to avoid paying Columbia’s costs by now withdrawing its appeal.

In a Wednesday filing, Columbia asked the appeals court to deny Korean supplier Ventex Co. Ltd.’s motion for voluntary dismissal of an appeal it lodged after the PTAB tossed its challenge to a Columbia patent covering a heat-reflective textile. The board had scrapped Ventex’s petition for inter partes...

