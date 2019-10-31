Utility Groups Challenge FERC Storage Rule At DC Circ.

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 9:19 PM EDT) -- Utility groups told the D.C. Circuit that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission went too far when it established landmark rules that made a place for energy storage in wholesale energy markets, arguing the move infringed on states' regulatory power. The American Public Power Association and other groups on Wednesday said FERC prevented states from determining whether energy storage resources on local electricity distribution systems can participate in regional wholesale electricity markets. FERC's stance conflicts with the Federal Power Act, which gave states jurisdiction over local distribution systems and retail electricity sales while leaving the interstate grid and wholesale markets to FERC,...

